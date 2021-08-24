Mechanical and exclusive, and adds a personal touch to any suit

The creators and craftsmen at NOMOS Glasshütte in the small town of Glashütte in Saxony, Germany, have spent over three years on an exclusive and innovative development of the model.

Both the look and the technology are startling.

It is time for Tangente owners to quickly set the date forward and backward, also between 10 pm in the evening and 2 am at night. The slender proportions, typical and familiar from NOMOS, are extremely elegant. The date watch measures 41 millimeters across and only 7.8 millimeters in height.

See the different models here

Unique production, in a unique place



To take such a huge step further, the conditions must be right. Those who know the model from before, or have a great interest in high-quality watches, know that a Tangente itself knows its value and cannot be changed for the worse.

It is tastefully highlighted in midnight blue and has a newly developed technique for adjusting the date. Even one of the Norway's foremost experts on watches from NOMOS Glasshütte, Trond Næss, is impressed.

- Nomos has managed to create a quick-setting mechanism for the date that can be switched on at any time during the day. On most watches, you can not quickly set the date between 22-02.00, but you can now do that with a Nomos, says Næss at Protid Watchmaker Næss in Sandefjord and adds:

- I was so lucky to visit the factory three years ago. As a watchmaker, I was fascinated by how much was actually made by hand. In a world where computers have taken over to save money, Nomos still does handicrafts.

The entire aesthetic identity of Tangente's DNA has been retained, but now it has also been given more sportiness and is even more striking than before. Tangente is now a more athletic and forward-thinking winner. The patented date function, together with a fluorescent green display, also patented, will lift the pleasure of wearing high quality around the wrist.

See the exclusive watches from NOMOS Glasshütte





Glasshütte - a rarity

NOMOS Experienced designers and craftsmen have used their time well to reconstruct the caliber so that the new date display is located exactly where it should be in the clockwork's appearance. Both aesthetically and traditionally; at the edge of the dial.

What is also unique about the new caliber are the highlighted, gold-plated letters on the rotor and the duochrome colored words that form the phrase "regulated in 6 layers" on the back plate.

Everything at Tangente is of course impeccably polished and decorated according to 175 years of traditions in the small town of Glasshütte. A rarity in today's watch world.

Anyone who values ​​good craftsmanship and knows the traditions of legendary timepieces, sees that the innovation in the new Tangente goes far beyond what is on the market today.

And if you are just as passionately interested in watches from NOMOS Glasshütte as Trond Næss, you can remember this little anecdote from the watchmaker in Sandefjord:

Glasshütte is an incredibly small town with around 3000 permanent residents who have been working with clocks for over 170 years. Every day at four o'clock the area is completely dead, because everyone in the clock production goes home. The whole place is all about creating quality watches.

Unique self-developed caliber



Because even though Nomos is a young brand, it lives in an area with long herbal traditions. Nomos makes as much as 94 percent of the movement itself.

- There are not many others who do and especially parts of the corridor system (esscappementet) are difficult to make. Therefore, most subcontractors use for this. Nomos does not do that, they have created their own walking system, says Næss.

Neomatik is the name of Nomo's new automatics, the self-developed caliber DUW 6101 is characterized by the fact that it is very thin compared to the traditional automatics. In addition, these works have a fantastic finish.

Handmade, of course.

And if there is a desire to adapt the watch more to preferences and style, NOMOS Glasshütte Tangente can be purchased both with and without glass in the back lid.

- I would recommend glass so that you can admire this beautiful movement, says Trond Næss

There are watches like Tangente that adds a personal touch to any suit.

(1 / 8)

Read more about NOMOS Glasshütte