A vision that’s not just embodied in the design of our cars, but in the way we see the world. It means recognising the potential in every situation. Seeing possibilities, where others perceive impossibilities. And inspiration, where there are obstacles. Knowing that what we create today won’t just lead to better cars, but to a better tomorrow. For Audi, future is an attitude.

What makes an Audi?

It’s no longer enough for a car to take you from A to B. Recognising our common challenges; embracing digital possibilities and providing thrilling experiences are all crucial elements of what makes an Audi, an Audi. Cars born of progress, that innovate as much as they excite.





Sustainability

The future is electric. As well as offering an increasing number of battery-powered cars, like the new

e-tron Sportback, we’re building them in a carbon-neutral factory.

Design

In the past, design was restricted to the shape of a car. Today, it encompasses everything from seats to lights, as seen with the digital OLED lights found on the new Q5. Lighting that requires less energy, yet shines brighter, in individually controllable segments with distinguishing light ‘signatures’.

Digital

Our lives are connected. That shouldn’t stop when you climb into your car. In an Audi, it means being able to monitor your car via the myAudi app. Lock and unlock, check fuel or charge, send routes, remember where you’ve parked - and more. All from your device*.

Performance

Inspirational engineering has always been an Audi trademark. Especially for models made by Audi Sport, where cars born on the racetrack are built for the road. Perhaps none embodies this more than the new RS Q8; a spacious, practical SUV with the power to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds.

Audi today

Discover our newest models, at forefront of Audi design and innovation.

The e-tron Sportback

It’s not just the sloping roofline of the new all-electric e-tron Sportback that makes an immediate impression. With one motor powering the front wheels and one driving the rear wheels, the e-tron Sportback harnesses instant electric acceleration with rewarding, dynamic handling.

The RS Q8

Unmistakable in sound and appearance, the largest Q model is now also the sportiest: with a 4.0-litre V8 engine, its performance matches its size. Even with 600PS, speed isn’t everything - thanks to the quattro sports differential and all-wheel steering, the RS Q8 has the handling to match.

The Q5

The attractive, family-favourite SUV comes in both fuel and plug-in hybrid versions, with advanced options such as Matrix LED headlights and digital OLED rear lights. You’ll also find MMI touch-screen display and Smartphone Interface as standard on all Q5 models.

Audi tomorrow

Facing the issues of the future and embracing new technologies: these are the opportunities that every next-generation Audi will seize.

