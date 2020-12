Tysk nedstenging koster milliarder – blir trolig forlenget

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday June 3, 2020, after coalition meetings. Germany’s governing parties agreed on a 130 billion euro ($146 billion) stimulus package Wednesday meant to help kick-start Europe’s biggest economy, which has taken a heavy hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Following two days of talks in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel said the package was a “bold response” that would boost consumption and investment and ease the strain on families and others. (John MacDougall/Pool via AP) Foto: John MacDougall