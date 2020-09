Advarer oljeaksjer: «Kanskje ikke så rart Tesla handler over 2.000 dollar likevel»

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 20, 2017, US President Donald Trump (L) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud attend a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.__US President Donald Trump on June 30, 2018, said Saudi Arabia's King Salman had agreed to his request to ramp up oil production. _Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference,_ Trump announced in an early morning tweet, adding _Prices to high! He has agreed!___ / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN Foto: MANDEL NGAN