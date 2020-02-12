Dette skjer i dag – onsdag

Resultat pr. 4. kv.:
Mowi: Kl. 06:30, Hotel Continental kl. 08:00, webcast
Adevinta: Kl. 07:00, Schibsteds lokaler kl. 09:00, webcast, tlf.konf. kl. 14:00
Hexagon Composites: Kl. 07:00, Felix Konferansesenter kl. 08:30, webcast
Komplett Bank: Kl. 07:00, Felix Konferansesenter kl. 10:00, webcast
Kværner: Kl. 07:00, Felix Konferansesenter kl. 09:00, webcast
Self Storage Group: Kl. 07:00, Felix Konferansesenter kl. 08:00, webcast
Selvaag Bolig: Kl. 07:00, Høyres Hus kl. 08:30, webcast
StrongPoint: Kl. 07:00, presentasjon og utvidet strategioppdatering hos ABG Sundal Collier kl. 08:15, webcast
TGS: Kl. 07:00, Felix Konferansesenter kl. 09:00, webcast
Webstep: Kl. 07:00, hos SpareBank 1 Markets kl. 09:00, webcast
Storebrand: Kl. 07:30, Storebrands Auditorium kl. 10:00, webcast, tlf.konf. kl. 14:00
Carasent: Kl. 08:00 Felix Konferansesenter
Kongsberg Gruppen: Kl. 08:15 Vika Atrium Thon Conference, webcast
Axactor: Kl. 08:30 Hotel Continental
OBOS: Kl. 08:30 selskapets hovedkontor, webcast
Wallenius Wilhelmsen: Kl. 08:30 selskapets lokaler, webcast
ABG Sundal Collier Holding: Kl. 09:00 selskapets lokaler
Instabank: Kl. 10:00 Finansparken i Stavanger, kl. 15:00 hos SpareBank 1 Markets i Oslo
Ocean Yield: Kl. 20:00, pres. torsdag
Philly Shipyard
Resultat pr. 3. tertial:
Nortura
Makro:
Sverige: Rentebeslutning, kl. 09:30
ØMU: Industriproduksjon desember, kl. 11:00
Annet:
Hiddn Solutions: Ekstraordinær generalforsamling, selskapets lokaler, kl. 09:00
NTS: Ekstraordinær generalforsamling, NTS’ hovedkontor i Rørvik, kl. 15:00
Opec: Månedsrapport
Norge: SSB ukentlig lakseeksport, kl. 08:00
Norge: Vannmagasinstatistikk, kl. 13:00
USA: DOE ukentlige oljelagertall, kl. 16:30
Utenlandske:
Cisco, Marathon Oil, Noble Corp.
Kilder: Oslo Børs, TDN Direkt og Statistisk sentralbyrå (SSB)