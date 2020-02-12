KjøpLogg inn
Dette skjer i dag – onsdag

Her er finanskalenderen for onsdag 12. februar.

PRESENTERER: Lakseselskapet Mowi er en av tungvekterne som legger frem kvartalstall onsdag.
Nyheter
Siri Knutsen Vosgraff
Publ. 06:31 - 12.02.20 | Oppd. 06:34

Resultat pr. 4. kv.:

Mowi: Kl. 06:30, Hotel Continental kl. 08:00, webcast

Adevinta: Kl. 07:00, Schibsteds lokaler kl. 09:00, webcast, tlf.konf. kl. 14:00

Hexagon Composites: Kl. 07:00, Felix Konferansesenter kl. 08:30, webcast

Komplett Bank: Kl. 07:00, Felix Konferansesenter kl. 10:00, webcast

Kværner: Kl. 07:00, Felix Konferansesenter kl. 09:00, webcast

Self Storage Group: Kl. 07:00, Felix Konferansesenter kl. 08:00, webcast

Selvaag Bolig: Kl. 07:00, Høyres Hus kl. 08:30, webcast

StrongPoint: Kl. 07:00, presentasjon og utvidet strategioppdatering hos ABG Sundal Collier kl. 08:15, webcast

TGS: Kl. 07:00, Felix Konferansesenter kl. 09:00, webcast

Webstep: Kl. 07:00, hos SpareBank 1 Markets kl. 09:00, webcast

Storebrand: Kl. 07:30, Storebrands Auditorium kl. 10:00, webcast, tlf.konf. kl. 14:00

Carasent: Kl. 08:00 Felix Konferansesenter

Kongsberg Gruppen: Kl. 08:15 Vika Atrium Thon Conference, webcast

Axactor: Kl. 08:30 Hotel Continental

OBOS: Kl. 08:30 selskapets hovedkontor, webcast

Wallenius Wilhelmsen: Kl. 08:30 selskapets lokaler, webcast

ABG Sundal Collier Holding: Kl. 09:00 selskapets lokaler

Instabank: Kl. 10:00 Finansparken i Stavanger, kl. 15:00 hos SpareBank 1 Markets i Oslo

Ocean Yield: Kl. 20:00, pres. torsdag

Philly Shipyard

Resultat pr. 3. tertial:

Nortura

Makro:

Sverige: Rentebeslutning, kl. 09:30

ØMU: Industriproduksjon desember, kl. 11:00

Annet:

Hiddn Solutions: Ekstraordinær generalforsamling, selskapets lokaler, kl. 09:00

NTS: Ekstraordinær generalforsamling, NTS’ hovedkontor i Rørvik, kl. 15:00

Opec: Månedsrapport

Norge: SSB ukentlig lakseeksport, kl. 08:00

Norge: Vannmagasinstatistikk, kl. 13:00

USA: DOE ukentlige oljelagertall, kl. 16:30

Utenlandske:

Cisco, Marathon Oil, Noble Corp.

Kilder: Oslo Børs, TDN Direkt og Statistisk sentralbyrå (SSB)

