Regnskapsrapporter
Oslo Børs:
- BWLPG (kl 8.00)
Euronext Growth:
- ENVIP
Presentasjoner
- Circa Group: Selskapspresentasjon i forkant av børsnotering 2. mars 11.00
- BWLPG: kvartalspresentasjon 13.00
- ENVIP: kvartalspresentasjon 14.00
Børsstatistikk
- PSKY: kvartalsoppdatering
Eksklusive utbytte
- SBANK (NOK 3,15)
Makro
- Norge: detaljomsetning januar 8.00
- Norge: varekonsum januar 8.00
- Japan: PMI-industri endelig februar 1.30
- Kina: Caixin PMI-industri februar 2.45
- SEB: selskapsindikatoren mars 6.30
- Spania: PMI-industri februar 9.15
- SCB: arbeidskostnadsindeks desember 9.30
- Italia: PMI-industri februar 9.45
- Frankrike: PMI-industri endelig februar 9.50
- Tyskland: PMI-industri endelig februar 9.55
- EMU: PMI-industri endelig februar 10.00
- Norge: PMI-industri februar 10.00
- Storbritannia: PMI-industri endelig februar 10.30
- Danmark: PMI-industri februar 11.00
- Italia: KPI foreløpig februar 11.00
- Italia: BNP 4.kv 12.00
- Tyskland: KPI foreløpig februar 14.00
- Canada: PMI-industri februar 15.30
- USA: Markit PMI-industri endelig februar 15.45
- USA: ISM-industri februar 16.00
- USA: byggeinvesteringer februar 16.00