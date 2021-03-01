KjøpLogg inn
Dette skjer i dag – mandag

Her er finanskalenderen for mandag 1. mars.

TALL: BW LPG og adm. direktør Anders Onarheim legger frem kvartalstall mandag.  Foto: Eivind Yggeseth
Finans
Jens Finborud
06:11 - 1. mars
Regnskapsrapporter

Oslo Børs:

- BWLPG (kl 8.00)

Euronext Growth:

- ENVIP

Presentasjoner

- Circa Group: Selskapspresentasjon i forkant av børsnotering 2. mars 11.00

- BWLPG: kvartalspresentasjon 13.00

- ENVIP: kvartalspresentasjon 14.00

Børsstatistikk

- PSKY: kvartalsoppdatering

Eksklusive utbytte

- SBANK (NOK 3,15)

Makro

- Norge: detaljomsetning januar 8.00

- Norge: varekonsum januar 8.00

- Japan: PMI-industri endelig februar 1.30

- Kina: Caixin PMI-industri februar 2.45

- SEB: selskapsindikatoren mars 6.30

- Spania: PMI-industri februar 9.15

- SCB: arbeidskostnadsindeks desember 9.30

- Italia: PMI-industri februar 9.45

- Frankrike: PMI-industri endelig februar 9.50

- Tyskland: PMI-industri endelig februar 9.55

- EMU: PMI-industri endelig februar 10.00

- Norge: PMI-industri februar 10.00

- Storbritannia: PMI-industri endelig februar 10.30

- Danmark: PMI-industri februar 11.00

- Italia: KPI foreløpig februar 11.00

- Italia: BNP 4.kv 12.00

- Tyskland: KPI foreløpig februar 14.00

- Canada: PMI-industri februar 15.30

- USA: Markit PMI-industri endelig februar 15.45

- USA: ISM-industri februar 16.00

- USA: byggeinvesteringer februar 16.00