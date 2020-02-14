KjøpLogg inn
Brønnøysundregistrene: 27 konkurser torsdag

27 konkurser ble kunngjort åpnet i Brønnøysund i går. Her er listen. 

27 KONKURSER: Ble kunngjort åpnet i Brønnøysundregistrene torsdag. Foto: BO MATHISEN
Næringsliv
Odd Steinar Parr
Publ. 11:09 - 14.02.20

Brønnøysundregistrene kunngjorde i går konkursåpning i 24 selskaper.

Oslo: NFE Colosseum AS; Utleie & Formidling AS.

Rogaland: 4Safety Haugesund AS; Forus Kiosk og Spill AS; Vispro Norge AS.

Viken: Baci Bygg AS; BG Bygg Norge AS; Bygdøy Terrassen Eiendom AS; Dregan Bygg & Eiendom AS; Indosynt AS; Jda Transport & Spedisjon AS; Kongen Elektro; Nor Renseri AS; Proff Bygg & Interiør AS; Showcase AS.

Vestfold og Telemark: Murerfirmaet Lumi Bygg AS.

Agder: MTU AS; Nils Byggservice AS; Pizza Master AS.

Vestland: Iqbal Restaurant DA; MDI AS; Vita Consult AS; Zabek Bygg AS.

Trøndelag: Vanvikan Invest AS.

I tillegg ble tre personlige konkurser kunngjort åpnet.

Hele listen, og ytterligere opplysninger, finner du her.

