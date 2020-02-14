Brønnøysundregistrene: 27 konkurser torsdag

Brønnøysundregistrene kunngjorde i går konkursåpning i 24 selskaper.

Oslo: NFE Colosseum AS; Utleie & Formidling AS.

Rogaland: 4Safety Haugesund AS; Forus Kiosk og Spill AS; Vispro Norge AS.

Viken: Baci Bygg AS; BG Bygg Norge AS; Bygdøy Terrassen Eiendom AS; Dregan Bygg & Eiendom AS; Indosynt AS; Jda Transport & Spedisjon AS; Kongen Elektro; Nor Renseri AS; Proff Bygg & Interiør AS; Showcase AS.

Vestfold og Telemark: Murerfirmaet Lumi Bygg AS.

Agder: MTU AS; Nils Byggservice AS; Pizza Master AS.

Vestland: Iqbal Restaurant DA; MDI AS; Vita Consult AS; Zabek Bygg AS.

Trøndelag: Vanvikan Invest AS.

I tillegg ble tre personlige konkurser kunngjort åpnet.

